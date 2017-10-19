North Essequibo congratulates GCB Franchise League champions

THE North Essequibo Cricket Committee (NECC), which is a constituent member of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB), in a released statement, expressed congratulations to the management, coaches and members of the Essequibo senior cricket team upon winning the GCB Franchise League tournament 2017, for the first time.

The Committee stated its pride and joy on behalf of the cricket fraternity of Essequibo, adding that the collective tremendous achievement of the team is a reflection of resilience, strength and the unified manner exhibited on every occasion.

According to the release, winning the title and displaying fine qualities of sportsmanship will inspire young cricketers from the county to achieve similar success.

The statement further recognised the outstanding performances of captain Anthony Adams who was voted Most Valuable Player, as well as Ricardo Adams and former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul, for their individual brilliance.

Mention was also made of the coaching staff including Michael Franco Hyles and Ryan Hercules who the release stated had combined to bring the best out of the players.

The NECC added that while cricket remains quite dormant in the county especially in the longer format, with the rare achievement of the senior team, it is the hope that it will provide impetus for the sport to progress administratively, gaining more competitions and exposing the players to further coaching and developmental programmes. (Elroy Stephney)