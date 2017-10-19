National Futsal Championship final

Kellman’s hat-trick lifts Future Stars over ‘Gold is Money’

CURTEZ Kellman was the star that shone brightest on Wednesday evening, as he hammered home a hat-trick of goals to help Future Stars ease past ‘Gold is Money’ 4-1, to win the country’s most lucrative Futsal tournament – the National Futsal Championship.

Future Stars pocketed $700 000 with the win, while Gold is Money settled for the second place prize of $250 000. Sparta Boss thrashed Back Circle 7-0 to finish third and collected $150 000.

Meanwhile, the crowd were entertained and were treated to the ‘Curtez Kellman’ show, much to the delight of the Future Stars supporters.

Kellman scored in the 15th and 28th to lead Future Stars to a 2-0 lead at halftime. Michael Pedro, in the 35th minute scored and tried to revive the hapless-looking Gold is Money team but Kellman scored again to keep Future Stars with the advantage.

Akeemo Anthony scored the game’s final goal just at the end of regulation and wild celebration erupted, as Future Stars celebrated a much-deserved win.

The Guyana Police Force, Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine and 94.1 Boom FM were the tournament sponsors.