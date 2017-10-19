Milerock win UDFA/NAMILCO U-17 tournament

MILEROCK Football Club totalled 34 points to finish ahead of the other seven teams in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), to win this year’s National Milling Company-sponsored Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 league. Eagles United finished second and Botafago third.

UDFA president Terrence Mitchell and the Guyana Football Federation president Wayne Forde presented medals and the championship trophy at the Wisburg Secondary School ground in Linden.

In brief comments after expressing his satisfaction with the UDFA for completing the tournament, Forde said, “It is an honour for you to be playing in a tournament as prestigious as this. Your hard work and dedication brought you this far and it will take you further.”

“This is not the end of the road, however; more challenges lie ahead. You must see them as opportunities, not challenges. Recognise football for the vehicle it is, respect it and always try to improve,” Forde said while congratulating the winning team.

Milerock midfielder and captain, Lorenzo Miller, in expressing his satisfaction at the results stated, “My team and I deserve this. We trained hard and we played even harder. Coach is proud of us, I am proud of us and we plan to celebrate.”