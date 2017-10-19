Mabaruma gets new all-weather road

WORKS on an all-weather road at Mabaruma has been completed and the contractor is expected to commence work soon on a similar project at the Kumaka Stretch, the town’s business hub.

Reports are that works to the roadway linking the Mabaruma airstrip to the main public road in the Region One (Barima/Waini) town was recently completed.

A three-week period is being utilised to monitor the structure’s durability, following which it will be opened to motorists.

Mohammed Ramzan Ally Khan was awarded contracts earlier in the year to undertake concrete works in two lots in the area.

The contracts, which were awarded by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, entail concrete works to the road close to the town’s airstrip ($82.1M) as well as the Kumaka Stretch ($66.2M).

Works on the latter project are expected to commence soon. At the moment, the roadway is being graded while trenches are being constructed along its shoulders.

Another firm is expected to construct a pavement which will complement the stretch.

Rainy weather conditions were hampering the commencement of concrete road works to the roadway in the area; the all-weather roads are being built for the first time in the town.

Region One’s first town has been plagued with pot-holed roads over the years.

During 2016, the roadways in the region were in a deplorable state for weeks as slothfulness by the contractor was cited as a factor in remedying the situation.

In September last year, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said persons have complained of their inability to secure contracts for works across the country, but their ability to undertake works are hampered by identified challenges such as availability of equipment, since some contractors would have more than one contract and continue to bid for more.

In April this year, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced at a post-Cabinet press briefing that Cabinet has granted its approval for the award of contracts for the rehabilitation of six lots of all-weather roads in Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.

He said Minister Patterson has undertaken to visit and witness the works to be undertaken.

Mabaruma is undergoing several changes in its infrastructure as the government, as well as the town council, is working to improve the general aesthetics of the town. A mega-solar farm is among several projects which are expected to impact the town’s development.