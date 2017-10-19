Guyana Women out of Pan American Indoor Hockey ‘medal round’

AFTER losing 6-3 to Trinidad and Tobago and going down 7-1 to title front-runners USA, Guyana Women will not feature in the ‘medal’ round of this year’s Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship, currently on at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Having won the lone game of the tournament over Barbados (5-1), Guyana were hoping to keep the momentum on day four of the event, but, luck, was not on their side.

Trinidad and Tobago picked up their first win of the tournament, having outplayed Guyana in the second half of the game. Arielle Williams and Krizia Layne had scored back-to-back for Trinidadians, but Guyana equalised through Nicole Eastman and Marzana Fiedtkou.

Fiedtkou, two minutes after her first, scored her second of the game to push Guyana in the lead (3-2) at the stroke of halftime.

However, in the second half Trinidad dominated possession and found the goal off the sticks of Layne, Blair Wynne (two goals) and Alanna Lewis.

In their second game of the evening, which was also their final of the ‘pool’, Guyana were overwhelmed 7-1 by the Americans, who, with one game left to play, are primed to feature in tomorrow’s final.

Ali Campbell slotted home four goals, while Mary Beth Barham had a double and Sammy Popper contributed the other goal for the USA Women. Fiedtkou scored Guyana’s only goal in the loss.

The USA are the only undefeated team in the Women’s Pool of the tournament, and they also scored the most goals (31) with a +25 goal difference – the most among the seven teams.

Today’s final pool games will determine tomorrow’s finalists.