GDF L/Cpl dies in Lethem accident

A TWENTY-eight-year-old Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal who was walking on the Lethem Public Road succumbed to injuries he sustained when a motorcyclist collided with him early Tuesday morning.

Dead is Devon Fraser, called ‘Delta Force’, a trombone player who hails from Buxton.

The motorcyclist was reportedly drunk and speeding. Following the impact, the pedestrian and the motorcyclist sustained injuries about their body. They were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where Fraser was pronounced dead on arrival, while the motorcyclist was admitted a patient, reports said.

Fraser was said to be part of a contingent which is in the border town to take part in the inaugural Lethem Town Week events.

Police are investigating the incident.