2017 PAHF Indoor Men’s Cup…Guyana born Roberts wrecks Guyana as Canada wins

GUYANA’s comeback against Canada in yesterday’s Pan American Indoor Men’s Cup was wrecked by Guyana born Canadian, Johnathan Roberts.

Guyana went down 5-8 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with Roberts scoring six of the eight Canadian goals.

The locals took a while to get going and when they finally found their stride, there was too much to do with too little time remaining.

Canada opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Roberts’ penalty corner before he returned to score the second and third through field goals in the 19th and 20th.

With that the Canadians had assumed the lead commandingly or that’s what they felt as they returned from the break with the same dominance.

This time it was Micah Teixeira who slammed in the fourth through a penalty corner in the 22nd.

After four unanswered goals, Guyana finally found their footing to score their first, through a Jamarj Assanah field goal.

The Canadians were unbothered and answered right back through a Roberts field goal and then penalty corner, both in the 28th.

Assanah tried the comeback for Guyana again by working the keeper off a penalty corner in the 32nd but Roberts answered right back in the 33rd with a field goal of his own.

Assanah was determined and scored his and Guyana’s third of the night through a field goal in the 34th before Canada’s Devohn Noronha Teixeira scored the country’s 8th in the 37.

With time running out, the locals seemed desperate to at least make the scoreline decent and with a penalty corner from Aroydy Bradford and a field goal from Marvin Dannett, the game ended 5-8.

Trinidad and Tobago leads the way with an undefeated streak of four wins from four games and they are on 12 points with Canada in second on 9 Points up to press time.

Argentina, who are currently third, would need to beat Barbados by more than a-five goal margin if they are to move into that second spot. Up to press time, the game was 2-0 in favour of the South American side.

Guyana remain fourth on the table with Barbados fifth and Mexico sixth.

In today’s fixtures, Canada play Trinidad and Tobago in the first Men’s game at 15:45hrs with Barbados playing Mexico at 17:00hrs and Guyana tackling Argentina at 18:15hrs.