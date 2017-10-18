Talks commence for 2017 salary increases

DISCUSSIONS on the proposed salary increases for public servants for 2017 continued on Monday as representatives of Government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) met.

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) said Head of the Department of Public Service and Permanent Secretary, Reginald Brotherson disclosed that the discussions were frank and open.

Brotherson said his team, which included Head of Political Affairs, Ministry of the Presidency, Frederick Mc Wilfred has given its offer for 2017 and noted that the offer is based on last year’s formula, while noting that “the government can only give an offer that the economy can afford at this point in time.”

“The union has rejected it. They, of course, had indicated that they had given a proposal some time last year that should be re-looked. They promise to resubmit those proposals and we look forward for those proposals, but in the interim the Government of Guyana has given an offer to the union for them to look at and for them to reconsider,” he said.

Discussions on the salary increases for public servants began on September 26, the MoTP stated and Brotherson concurred that both sides have agreed to start looking at allowances in a general way, particularly those that have not been changed for decades.

“So we are trying to move the process forward but everything has got to be done in the context of what the economy can afford at this point in time. The issue of allowances is still on the table to be looked at in a holistic manner and I think the union finally acceded to that fact that allowances is going to take some time for us to look at,” said the permanent secretary.

The two sides are expected to meet again in a week’s time once the information requested is provided and according to the permanent secretary, Government wants the talks to conclude in time for Budget 2018.

“The 2018 budget is almost upon us. We implore upon the union that any action they take, or they want to address, they must bear that in mind. We know that the minister of finance is in the final stage of concluding his budget and any action taken has got to be done in the context of that timeframe,” Brotherson remarked.

The GPSU’s team was headed by General Secretary, Patrick Yarde. Back in July, the GPSU had accepted government’s invitation to meet and start negotiations for the 2017 increase in wages and salaries for public servants.

However, the union called on the administration to first conclude the 2016 negotiations before moving forward to this year’s.

Government had offered to grant an increase of 10 per cent for persons earning below $99, 000 in August 2016, but it was rejected by the union and a one-off bonus of $25,000 was given to public servants at the end of the year.

“We were invited on August 4, 2017 to start negotiations for 2017 but we must remember that 2016 is still on the table and must be completed,” said vice president of the GPSU, Mortimer Livan at a press conference.

He had said the decision to start discussions for 2017 is a “slap in the face” as it relates to the commitment of President David Granger, who had pointed out that the negotiation is not at an impasse.

“The President promised us that the Ministries of Finance and the Presidency will notify us about the arrangements to continue the negotiations for 2016 but it never came through,” lamented Livan.

In seeking redress from the President, the union has written to the Ministry of the Presidency with the hope of having the 2016 negotiations addressed before moving to 2017.

The outcome of the 2016 negotiations is pertinent to the 2017 discussions, said the union’s vice president, while adding that they have already submitted a proposal for increases for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

A $7,000 per month –January to December 2017– was proposed to be added to the salary at December 31, 2016, and to minimum and maximum bands. In addition, a 20 per cent increase across the board to the salary as at December 2016, to the amount payable at the minimum and maximum bands.

For year three, January to December 2018, it was proposed that there should be a flat increase of $9,000 per month added to the salary at December 31, 2017. Also, a 20 per cent increase across-the-board to the salary as at December 2017, for each person employed in the public sector.

“By 2018 we want to have what we call a living wage or a basket of necessities… so we have to achieve the minimum wage,” said Livan.