Recently released ex-con back behind bars

A 26-year-old ex-convict was on Tuesday charged for the murder of 59-year-old D’Urban Street businessman, Godfrey Scipio called ‘Saga’, who was gunned down almost a week ago during a robbery outside a city hotel.

Aubrey Bobb appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison until November 1, 2017.

The indictable charge read that Bobb, on October 12, 2017 at Stanley Place, Kitty murdered Scipio during the course of furtherance of a robbery.

It is further alleged that on October 13, at William Street, Kitty, Bobb had in his possession 58 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Bobb confessed to the drug charge and was sentenced to three years in jail along with a $34,000 fine.

According to reports, on October 12, Scipio, also called “Saga” picked up a female and went to a city hotel, and when the couple were leaving at about 16:20 hrs, as they were about to enter the man’s vehicle, a lone gunman pounced on them and demanded cash and jewellery.

The suspect discharged a round, hitting Scipio in the abdomen and relieved him of his jewellery before escaping on foot in a northern direction. Scipio was taken to a city hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

Investigators after reviewing the CCTV footage from the Kitty hotel, where Scipio and his companion had earlier spent some time before he was shot and robbed, arrested Bobb on October 13, one day after the shooting incident.

When was arrested at his William Street, Kitty home, the police investigators found a quantity of cannabis was found in his room.

Bobb was released less than five months ago from prison after being convicted for armed robbery.

In July, Bobb was wanted by the police for discharging a loaded firearm at his ex-girlfriend and two of her male companions at the Kitty Seawall.

The incident had its origin in the young lady severing relations with the ex-convict during his incarceration and started another relationship with another man.

It is alleged that Bobb drew a gun from his pants waist and discharged several rounds at the car in which the young lady and her companions were seated. However, no one was injured after the male driver of the vehicle managed to quickly put the vehicle in drive and sped away from the location.