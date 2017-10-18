Palms to get three elevators by year-end

THE 220 residents of the Palms Geriatric Home are in for a treat before this year is over, as three elevators are expected to be installed to ease their burden of climbing up and down the stairs.

The administrator, Ms. Samantha Douglas, told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday that the base of the three lifts have already been completed, and that the next phase of the project is for the contractor to install the elevators, which are being funded by the Guyana government.

In an invited comment on the sidelines of a health fair at the Brickdam facility, Douglas further said: “We always look for initiatives to help improve the lives of the residents, and since it is very difficult for them, the lifts would be very helpful.

“We are pushing for it to be finished by the end of the year or before.”

At the moment, the Palms has 74 caregivers and one registered nurse, Ms. Malena Elias Cox DeSouza. “We have about 220 residents, but we have the capacity to facilitate 240,” the administrator said.

“We need registered nurses and ward sisters who would be able to supervise and help the caregivers, so that a better service can be given. Supervision is very important,” she added. The facility’s Matron, Ms. Deborah Murphy, said that the health fair was just another activity to mark the observance of ‘Month of the Elderly.’

The event featured a mini blood drive, counselling and testing, and a skin clinic among other activities.

The remaining activities for the month include a fun day at the National Park; a poetry, photoshoot and spa day; a tea party and evening of culture; and a brunch and barbecue.