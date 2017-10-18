Newtown fire leaves several homeless

SEVERAL persons are now homeless after fire gutted two homes along Da Silva and De Abreu Streets, Newtown, Georgetown late Tuesday night.

Guyana Chronicle was unable to verify the number of persons left homeless by the blaze.

The fire is suspected to be the work of an arsonist.

At the scene this publication observed that a woman emerged from a neighbour’s house with blood dripping down her body. Reports are that she was chopped by her reputed husband about her body and left to die.

Reports also indicate that after chopping the woman, the reputed husband set the Lot 182 DaSilva and De Abreu Streets house alight and the fire quickly spread, gutting a nearby house.

Meanwhile, the wounded woman was taken away from the scene by police.

Earlier, her reputed husband was seen walking up the street just after setting the house on fire.

Four fire tenders responded to the blaze but their efforts were in vain to save two houses.