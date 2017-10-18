Let light prevail

DIWALI, the brightest and one of the most unifying days of the year, is with us; and it is incumbent upon all, especially the Hindu community, to strive to let the light of knowledge overcome the darkness of ignorance.

The glorious Festival of Lights was brought to Guyana by the descendants of East Indians, who came to these shores more than 170 years ago.

Diwali has always been a colourful celebration; but, over the years, it has evolved in grandeur and splendour, and today it is more colourful than at any time before, thanks to the leaders of the Hindu community.

In Guyana, the story of Diwali mostly revolves around the Divine Mother Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth, but this is not the only version. There are several others.

From all accounts, this ancient Indian festival was first celebrated at the time of harvest, and marks the marriage of the Goddess Lakshmi to the Lord Vishnu, the Protector and Preserver of the Universe.

In Bengal, India, the occasion is dedicated to the worship of Kali, the Goddess of Strength, and Lord Ganesha, the embodiment of wisdom. And these are not all the variations. In Jainism, Diwali is a celebration of Lord Mahavira attaining eternal bliss. The Sikhs also celebrate Diwali.

A version of the story that most Guyanese can relate to, or know, is that of the grand return of Lord Ram, who was maliciously exiled in the forest for 14 years.

His return was celebrated in the city of Ayodhya, the capital of the Kingdom Rama, with great pomp and flair, with many beating drums and dancing. The streets of the magnificent city were also illuminated with lamps.

In all of the various versions of the celebrations, a number of themes stand out, and prominent among them are the celebration of light over darkness and right over wrong (the return of Lord Rama from exile), and the celebration of peace, love and togetherness.

In Guyana, there has been controversy for some years now regarding the date for the celebrations, but Hindus at heart would know that on whichever date the festival is celebrated, as long as they pray from the heart, their prayers will be accepted.

And with this in mind, as Guyanese from all walks of life celebrate the Holy Festival today, all — whether or not they agree with the time of the celebration — should join hands and light their diyas for unity in the Hindu community, and the promulgation of Sanatan Dharma.

After all, love, harmony and triumph over evil represent the central focus of the celebrations, and all Hindus must be praised for preserving the great tradition of their forefathers.

It is hoped that the illuminated earthen lamps will serve as an inspiration for all Guyanese to seek the light of knowledge to extinguish the darkness of ignorance; choose the right against what is wrong; and embrace unity and national togetherness. Happy Diwali to all Guyanese!