Ill-fated Berbice pothole fixed

THE recent horrific accident on the Number 59 Village public road in
East Berbice-Corentyne on Sunday last that claimed the lives of five
persons, including a five- year-old has left many seeking answers as to what or who may have been responsible.
Those at the scene of the accident blamed the pothole as being the main reason the accident occurred.
According to the residents, the pothole was responsible for several
accidents and this newspaper has recorded three recent incidents
within the past few months.
As the pothole was being filled, many residents were overheard
saying: ”Five had to die before the road get fix and “How long people nah
dead it would a never fix.” They explained to this publication that
they had put in a request to the NDC sometime back to fix the hole in
the road; however, they were told it was not their responsibility so the
residents sought police permission at the #51 police station but no
one showed up to assist.
“We ask the NDC to fix this hole a long time now. They say is not
their responsibility, so we decide that’s we gun fix it we self and
went to the police station to ask for police ranks to come and control
the traffic so we could put concrete inside,but they never showed up.
Now this accident happen and the same NDC who say is not their
responsibility come and fix it. Why we had to wait for this to happen?
Many were also in high praise of the NDC for undertaking the work.
On Sunday, October 15, 2017, five persons lost their
lives after the car in which they were travelling dropped into the pothole,
the driver reportedly lost control of the car and careened
into the path of an oncoming paddy-laden truck.The five
occupants were identified as Sabita Mangali 42, her sons Emmauel
Mangali 18 and Ethan Ramjeet 5,Reshma Seeram 28,Seeram was a close
friend and secretary at Sabita Immigration Services located at Maraj
Building,Georgetown and driver Dhanpaul Kishandayal 38.
The driver of the truck and lone survivor, Budram Singh called “Buddo,”
was admitted a patient of the Skeldon Hospital from where he was
transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital nursing serious head
injuries.
Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle an uncle of Singh said he is
recovering slowly and his family opted to have him transferred to a
private hospital in the City, where is currently undergoing treatment
for his head injury.
Meanwhile, Office of the Prime Minister Region #Six representative Gobin
Harbhajan in a release has called on the authorities to enforce hefty
fines on persons who park their equipment on the road shoulders, since
it poses a threat to the users and serves as a traffic hazard.