Ill-fated Berbice pothole fixed

THE recent horrific accident on the Number 59 Village public road in

East Berbice-Corentyne on Sunday last that claimed the lives of five

persons, including a five- year-old has left many seeking answers as to what or who may have been responsible.

Those at the scene of the accident blamed the pothole as being the main reason the accident occurred.

According to the residents, the pothole was responsible for several

accidents and this newspaper has recorded three recent incidents

within the past few months.

As the pothole was being filled, many residents were overheard

saying: ”Five had to die before the road get fix and “How long people nah

dead it would a never fix.” They explained to this publication that

they had put in a request to the NDC sometime back to fix the hole in

the road; however, they were told it was not their responsibility so the

residents sought police permission at the #51 police station but no

one showed up to assist.

“We ask the NDC to fix this hole a long time now. They say is not

their responsibility, so we decide that’s we gun fix it we self and

went to the police station to ask for police ranks to come and control

the traffic so we could put concrete inside,but they never showed up.

Now this accident happen and the same NDC who say is not their

responsibility come and fix it. Why we had to wait for this to happen?

Many were also in high praise of the NDC for undertaking the work.

On Sunday, October 15, 2017, five persons lost their

lives after the car in which they were travelling dropped into the pothole,

the driver reportedly lost control of the car and careened

into the path of an oncoming paddy-laden truck.The five

occupants were identified as Sabita Mangali 42, her sons Emmauel

Mangali 18 and Ethan Ramjeet 5,Reshma Seeram 28,Seeram was a close

friend and secretary at Sabita Immigration Services located at Maraj

Building,Georgetown and driver Dhanpaul Kishandayal 38.

The driver of the truck and lone survivor, Budram Singh called “Buddo,”

was admitted a patient of the Skeldon Hospital from where he was

transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital nursing serious head

injuries.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle an uncle of Singh said he is

recovering slowly and his family opted to have him transferred to a

private hospital in the City, where is currently undergoing treatment

for his head injury.

Meanwhile, Office of the Prime Minister Region #Six representative Gobin

Harbhajan in a release has called on the authorities to enforce hefty

fines on persons who park their equipment on the road shoulders, since

it poses a threat to the users and serves as a traffic hazard.