Granted bail pending further inquiries

–into rape of `minor’ relative

A MAN who allegedly raped a 12-year-old female relative was on Tuesday released on $120,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Joel Patterson is said to have committed the act during the month of September 2016, when the pre-teen had resided with him.

The matter, which was held in camera, has been adjourned to October 30.

Patterson allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the teen, and it was recently discovered by her parents that she was raped.

The police are currently conducting a further investigation into the matter, as the teen has reportedly made other allegations against other male relatives who had also lived in the house with Patterson.