Disgraceful leadership at Zeeburg Secondary School

THE Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education must be congratulated for assiduously working to remedy the physical aspects of Zeeburg Secondary School. However, the unprofessional, vindictive and dictatorial attitude of the head teacher would undermine all of this effort.

Mr. Editor, parents are asked for donations to complete raffle sheets, and to participate in bring-and-buy sales ; we were told that these funds will be used to purchase resources for the classrooms — a good venture to any right-thinking individual. However, for the last four years, Zeeburg Secondary School has been asking parents for money for various projects which have never materialised. Millions of dollars were raised to build a tarmac and shed for the old building, I was a member of the PTA when it was announced that close to two million dollars was raised, but to date no shed has been built. It was agreed that the money will be better spent on the new building.

Recently, the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, The Hon. David A. Granger, gave the school one million dollars which the head teacher said on TV, the money will be used to purchase projectors and computers. Contingency fees are collected and if my child doesn’t pay, is embarrassed by certain teachers.

This school is taking our hard-earned, money to put up cameras which is said to have cost over nine hundred thousand dollars ($900,000) and then bullying students to make contributions to facilitate the writing of tests.

Recently, my child was forced to purchase tickets for school sports and then asked to pay an additional sum if they wanted music without even consulting us the parents.

I think that much more input from government is needed to hold head teachers accountable for their actions, especially in matters of financial management and accountability.

