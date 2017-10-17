Third Secondary Schools Cricket League launched

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in collaboration with the Demerara Mutual Life Assurance, the National Sport Commission and the Childcare and Protection Agency launched the third Secondary Schools Cricket League.

The tournament, which will feature some 150 schools across the country, began yesterday and is the premier schools tournament.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, GCB Technical Development Officer and chair of the proceedings, Colin Stuart, contended that the tournament has already begun to develop some outstanding talents for the country.

Gervy Harry, Administrator of the National Sports Commission said the youngsters involved in the sport must want it for themselves, and that no one can force it on them.

He added, “To do that, you have to strive for excellence in whatever you do at all times. Striving for excellence is not a part-time business; every time you have to strive.”

The Allied Arts Unit within the Ministry of Education representative and Acting Administrator Lorraine Baker-King reiterated that they are in support of the event.

“Cricket forms part of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) programmes and we support it.”

Childcare and Protection Officer, Orette Francois, commended the board for its strict adherence to ensuring that all coaches who work with children run a mandatory course on Child Safety.

Title sponsors Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited, through Executive Manager for Marketing and Sales, Clarence Perry, said they are pleased to be on board once again.

He added that in these times, raw talent can no longer ‘cut it’, saying, “Those countries like Australia, England, India are so well advanced in terms of the education systems and that has a lot to do with the maturity of the cricketers when they reach to that level.”

Hon. Secretary of the GBC, Anand Sanasie, said that several years ago the board decided that sport needed to have more of their players and officials educated, ensuring that the structure is built from the grassroots up.

He noted that the products of the league are evident, pointing out Sachin Singh, who has been a part of the programme for the past two years, has since captained the West Indies Under-16 team that went on tour to England

Lower Corentyne are the defending champions.