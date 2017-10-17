Lodge Secondary win South GT Zone 1 Inter-School Track Championships

HEATED battles in the Boys’ and Girls’ 4x400m ended in thrilling fashion in the South Georgetown District 13 Zone 1 Inter-School Track Championships yesterday at the Police Sports Club ground.

However, another battle off the track ensued when North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary contested the results based on the ineligibility of a participating Tucville Secondary student.

With 771 points Lodge Secondary were unquestionably declared the winners of yesterday’s track competition but some are questioning Tucville’s second-place finish, where the school attained 716 points.

North Ruimveldt were third with 680 points, Dolphin Secondary School ended with 635 points for fourth, while in a distant fifth were Freeburg Secondary with 462 points, and way behind Ascension Secondary with 91 points.

Executives of the District acknowledged the protest lodged against Tucville and announced that an investigation will be launched to ascertain the student’s eligibility. The opposition contended that the student was not a punctual one, and eligibility required that participating students have at least a 75% attendance at the school.

Meanwhile, out on the track several students were already declaring their intentions to make it to Nationals, with their words as well as with their actions.

Despite not seeing her school finish in a top podium position, Tiffauna Garnett, added some leading points to Freeburg’s tally throughout the day.

The Mercury Fast Laners’ athlete had full control over the Girls’ Under-18 category, at least in the sprints, and dominated in the 100m, 200m and 400m, before anchoring her team mates to victory in both the Girls’ 4x100m and 4x400m.

The girls had a slight fight from the Tucville Secondary team in the 4x400m but were able to keep them at bay and win. Monique Garraway gave the team a great start that was maintained by Teshauna Austin, but when Esther Joseph took over things began to dim as Tucville closed in. But Garnett stepped in to save the day.

North Ruimveldt also showed a valiant fight as they climbed from a distance fourth place, to eventually finish third. Lodge Secondary Girls’ team ended in fourth place

In the Boys’ 4x400m, another suspenseful clash arose as the Lodge Secondary Boys had to dig deep and climb from second place to take the win, due largely in part to a major effort from Rickie Stewart on the final leg.

Kevin Devonish opened for the team, while Akeem Williams and Troyston Louisy supported in the middle. Stewart, Williams and Louisy were faces that crowd had already seen in winning positions in their individual categories during the day.

Stewart was in the Boys’ Under-20 category, where he championed the 200m, beating out Tucville’s Godfrey Phillips. However, Phillips got the better of him in the 200m.

Williams won the Boys’ Under-18 400m, while Louisy had a landslide win in the Boys’1500m.