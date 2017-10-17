Jeffrey ends Radical year on a high

GUYANESE Kristian Jeffrey ended his first year under contract with the Radical Works team in England on a high after securing several podium finishes.

Driving in the SR3 cup, Jeffrey concluded the yearly championship in fifth after finishing third, fourth and second respectively.

In the first race, the Guyanese qualified fourth on the grid before moving up one place to finish on the podium.

He returned to finish fourth in race two and then second in his final race of the season.

By virtue of his performance, the Guyanese was voted the driver-of-the-weekend award with an entry to race in Barcelona in two weeks’ time.