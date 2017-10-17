Guyana men humbled 0-4 by T&T as Pan American Indoor Hockey continues

IN an underwhelming performance at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Guyana’s National Men’s team were left licking their wounds after Trinidad and Tobago inflicted a 4-0 drubbing on them in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships.

The locals had few moments of brilliance but they either fizzed out or could not find their mark as the Trinis were rampant at the other end.

Aidan de Gannes opened the scoring in the 25th minute for the Twin Island Republic through a field goal as the Guyanese looked like they were losing concentration.

Showing their frustration after givimg up a goal so easily, things only got worse for the locals, as just two minutes after, a scuffle in the area saw the referee award a penalty.

That penalty was converted by Jordan Reynolds whose low rocket was no match for the Guyanese keeper, despite him going the right way.

A green and yellow card for the Trinidad side in the 37th minute meant the Guyanese now had a chance to regain those two efforts but they failed to make use of the advantage – lacking the attacking prowess to find the goals.

The Trinis, however, were not about to make that mistake. Back-to-back field goals in the 40th minute from Mickel Pierre and Joran Vieira meant that the score ended 4-0.

Canada were also winners on the day, beating Barbados 6-1, Argentina trumping Mexico as well.

After two days of action, the Guyanese sit fourth on the table behind Canada and Trinidad respectively with both teams undefeated but Canada having a goal difference of 15 to Trinidad’s 7.

Argentina sit third, just ahead of Guyana with a positive goal difference of 9 to (-3). Both teams have won one game and lost one.

Fifth and sixth are Barbados and Mexico who are winless.

Today’s Men’s matches will see the hosts play Mexico at 15:45hrs. Trinidad and Tobago oppose Barbados at 15:15hrs while Argentina and Canada clash at 20:15hrs.