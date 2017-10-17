Floodlights cop Jai Hind Cricket Club fundraiser tournament

IN fading light, Floodlights Masters won a tense and exciting final versus Wellman Masters last Sunday by 3 runs, in a specially arranged 15 overs-a-side softball tournament, used as a fundraiser for the Jai Hind Cricket Club of Albion on the Corentyne Coast in Berbice.

The final was played in brilliant sunshine and on a billiards table-like outfield. With all four teams stepping up preparations for the prestigious International softball cup tournament, the Guyana Softball Cup 7, which is scheduled to be played in Guyana on November 3, 4 and 5, a keen competition was expected and so it was.

In the first semi-final, home team Albion Masters lost to their Demerara counterparts, Floodlights Masters, by 21 runs.

The visitors were inserted to take first strike and opener Uniss Yusuf started like a bullet from a gun, racing to 42 with five sixes and one four to give his team a solid start of 42 between himself and Troy Ramsaywack.

After he was caught on the square leg boundary, the run rate slowed up. Floodlights Masters ended on 132 for 6 off their allotted 15 overs. Essequibo’s prolific all-rounder Ramesh Narine supported with 22 and Patrick Khan 14. Bowling for Albion Masters, R Mangli took 2 for 18 from three overs.

The home team in reply lost wickets regularly ending on 111 for 9. Mangli with 21, Zahir Hussain 32 and Mangli 21 threatened briefly. Clive Canterbury took 4 for 17, while supporting with two for 20.

In semi-final number two, Wellman Masters made light work of Parika Defenders by 9 wickets. The East Bank Essequibo-based team won the toss and batted first but mustered 95 all out. At one stage, they were 54 for 9, but Fazil Baksh came to the crease and brought respectability to the score as he contributed 28 not out.

In reply, Patrick Rooplall stroked a fine half-century to lead the visitors to a comfortable 9-wicket win.

In the grand finale, Floodlights Masters took first strike and amassed 144 for 6 wickets off their allotted 15 overs. The classy Narine compiled an attacking 66 not out consisting of seven fours and three sixes. He got support from Yusuf who made 41 with three fours and four sixes. Skipper Ricky Deonarine chipped in with 12 not out.

In reply, Wellman were always in the hunt with Lloyd Rooplall at the crease. He batted magnificently until he was run-for 48. Greg DeFranca supported with 20 and Jagdish Persaud 22. Three run-outs hurt the Wellman chase.

At the presentation ceremony that followed, members of the Floodlights Association made a donation of $75 000 to the event.

Trophies for the winning team and runners-up were presented. Ramesh Narine took the MVP and man-of-the-match in the final awards. Some of the sponsors were Permaul Trading, Trophy Stall, Hussain Poultry and Massy Distribution.