Cease subverting the minds of cane cutters

IT IS a GIVEN rule of business and commerce that any entity that is in perpetual debt to the point where it is not breaking even, much less to make a minimum profit; where it cannot pay even its minimum overheads, and continues to receive sums for its daily survival – is in a state of terminal decline. There is no astute business person who will continue to invest financial resources in an entity that continues to be unprofitable. It will soon be sold or closed.

The sad case of a once mighty industry – sugar–as symbolized by the Corporate Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), needs no further explanation; except to say that it is debt-riddled, has become grossly unprofitable in terms of production, continues to be an unbearable burden on the national treasury, compliments of 23 years of criminal mismanagement by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic((PPP/C), aided by its industrial arm, the Guyana Agriculture Workers Union(GAWU).

It was a period where political considerations took precedence over the professional operations of an industry that had always been a significant contributor to the national coffers, and on which 16,000 workers and their families depended for their daily living.

The numerous attempts at deceiving the affected workers, and the nation as to where the responsibility for this national industrial tragedy should be placed, have been exposed for its dangerous intentions – to foment industrial unrest, with the sinister input of ethnicity. This has been the evil subterfuge of the PPP/C opposition party, all in the name of re-claiming government which they lost at the May, 2015 polls.

We note that the coalition, A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (AFC) government has decided on a menu of measures to keep the debt-saddled entity in operation.

Of course, in any other jurisdiction – such a failed industry would have been closed, given the continuous injection of taxpayers money since 2015, almost $40B, that could have otherwise been spent on critical sectors such as increased salaries for teachers, the police, housing , health , and water , just to name some of the urgent social needs.

But this is about the socio-economic existence of so many persons, and the livelihoods of their dependents. This has been the primary consideration of the government in finding a solution to the problem of the sugar industry, despite the almost insurmountable problems. And that is – the livelihoods of sugar workers should be primary thought.

In an announcement last Friday, GuySuCo had indicated plans for the commencement of downsizing its current work force for better cost effectiveness and efficiency, with only three estates remaining operational. This will cause redundancy and although the affected workers will receive severance, they will have to think about employment choices in a post-redundancy environment.

To its credit, the corporation has evolved what can be described as an after- redundancy plan, the Alternative Livelihoods Programme, that will engage those workers in an innovative re-skilling training programme. Surely, this may be a first anywhere in CARICOM, for usually, after severance, workers are left to fend for themselves. This has had its own social fall-out wherever such a situation exists.

There is a plan to offer workers contractual opportunities, delivering services to GuySuCo. But the Programme is much more in depth than this, since it is geared towards offering post-sugar opportunities to especially the mass of sugar harvesters.

It includes, what can be described as a mix of traditional training and modern categories, from catering, masonry, carpentry, plumbing, mechanical and electrical works on to small business, project management, business proposals, computer repairs, refrigeration, and ICT.

Immediately, these skills do offer redundant workers opportunities to be competitive and employable in locales that are expanding in growth and development, and where those named skills will be needed as part of economic expansion. Call it a seminal preparation, designed to afford workers a respectful place in their communities and regions, after only knowing a work life of sugar.

Being very thoughtful, this socio-economic initiative also includes a plan to lease plots to those who are interested in farming; and will also see sustainable community strategies, developing in sugar communities such as Enmore and Wales.

Workers have already began to signal their interest in the various disciplines, and as the weeks go by, more, we hope, will take up the re-training opportunities.

To the opposition PPP/C, we say: cease subverting the minds of sugar workers for narrow, selfish, political ends, since this is about the future of these workers, particularly those with very young families. You have already destroyed their source of daily living. Allow them to make their own decisions, and not be led further down into the dark future without hope and bread.

To GAWU: Use your daily contacts with the workers for constructive ends such as encouraging them to take up these vital skills. Advising them to strike and stage protests can bring no good to their lives and communities. You, along with your political master are solely responsible for what is befalling sugar workers at the moment. We believe that the morally decent thing for you to do is to help GuySuCo make the Alternative Livelihoods Programme a success.