Guyana NRA hailed for successful hosting of WIFBSC Championships

THE Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) was on Sunday evening hailed for its successful hosting of the West Indies FullBore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) championships and the 150th Anniversary shoot.

The commendations were in no mean order as the body held their presentation dinner at the Ramada Hotel.

“I think that the GuyanaNRA should be commended for hosting such a shoot of this quality,” according to the president of the WIFBSC Retired Col, John Nelson.

He stated that the work of the body cannot be underrated as the transformation that took place at the Timehri Ranges was major.

After one week of shooting, Guyana carted off the Milex/Crown Mining Long Range trophy before returning to take the WIFBSC Short Range title.

In addition, Guyana’s Fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud was in fine form as he won the Individual championship for the X Class shooter while Trinidad and Tobago’s Varma Rambarran won the O class just ahead of Guyana’s Roberto Tiwari.

Meanwhile, in the 150th Anniversary shoot, Guyana won the Long Range title but finished third in the Short Range division behind Ireland and England respectively.

In addressing those gathered, Fullbore captain Persaud recounted the hardships of running the weeklong event.

“We were in the shortfall by a considerable amount and we still are. I don’t want to bore you with that but we are happy that the championships went the way it went. We have set the bar at a new standard and I hope the bar continually rises.”