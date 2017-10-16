Former death row inmate succumb at hospital

Former death row inmate Bharatraj Mulai who had his sentence commuted to life imprisonment in 2013 died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Saturday last. He was ill after spending more than two decades behind bars.

He began his prison sentence on Death Row since July 1994, when he and his brother Lallman Mulai were sentenced to death for the 1992 murder of Doodnauth Seeram at Mahaica Creek. The Court of Appeal had later set aside the death sentence and ordered a retrial in 1995. Again the Mulais were convicted and sentenced to death a year later. The Court of Appeal affirmed the sentence on appeal. However, in 2013 it was commuted to life imprisonment by the then acting Chief Justice Ian Chang.