Essequibo players defy the odds, says Bacchus

PRESIDENT of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB), Fizul Bacchus, has hailed the performance of the Essequibo team in their just-concluded Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Franchise League three-day campaign.

Bacchus, who is also the acting president of the GCB, said in an exclusive interview yesterday that the team has definitely defied the odds and at the same time proved many people wrong.

“The entire Essequibo is proud of their performance. You guys have played excellent cricket … you have defied the odds, and at the same time proved many people wrong,” Bacchus said.

The Essequibo Franchise played some phenomenal cricket throughout the seven-week tournament, and truly deserved the results. The achievement landed Essequibo their maiden title.

Captain Anthony Adams led from the front, and was voted the best all-rounder and Most Valuable Player-in-the-tournament.

However, Bacchus disclosed that the performance has definitely witnessed the growth and promise of a number of young, talented players.

“During the tournament, they gave proof of their ability to function and perform,” he noted.

Further the ECB president acknowledged the work of head coach Michael Franco Hyles and assistant coach Ryan Hercules.

“It is never easy coaching a team with players from different areas, different backgrounds, different cultures and different playing styles. That didn’t stop you guys from getting the best out of the players. Your job did not go unnoticed at any time, and indeed you guys have done a miraculous job for the team,” Bacchus was quoted on the Essequibo Cricket Board Facebook page.

On the other hand, Bacchus pointed out that the competition has definitely boosted the development of the game and players in the Cinderella County.

“The Franchise cricket has definitely changed the image of the game in Essequibo. As I said before, this Franchise League is the way forward, not only for Essequibo cricket, but cricket in general,” Bacchus said.

Bacchus further indicated that the quality of the game will continue to improve under this professional franchise set-up.

The league replaced the traditional Inter-county competition, and comprises eight Franchise teams countrywide.

Meanwhile, the League will be streamlined to feed into the Cricket Guyana Inc. (CGI) contract and academy offers, as well as Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League Four-day competition and the Regional Super50.