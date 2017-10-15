The oil beast is a dangerous monster

Dear Editor,

THE future is rosy and bright for Guyana. Oil has been found. So great are its quantities that Guyana can now be branded as an intended oil-producing country in the not-too- distant future. Wonderful indeed, for finally the saying which has always been a part of our socio-economic dream lexicon, of being a country “rich in resources but with poor people,” will now read a “country rich in resources and rich people.” A fact that we have always been told about is soon to be reality. Never before, have expectations about a better life for all Guyanese, been so high.

However, this discovery of black gold has unleashed ever since its announcement in May, 2015, the full ferocity of an evil, greedy beast that had ruled this land and did destructive damage to this country.

Editor, this beast is dangerous as well. We know of its rapacious and gargantuan appetite, systematically gobbling up this country’s economic resources for cronies and friends. This beast reduced this country to its personal fiefdom, where all laws were either trampled upon, or completely ignored in its quest for dominance and enrichment where the public treasury was transformed into private ATMs.

Both beast and clique, all grew fat from the illicit methods of self-enrichment, and transferring untold assets to their personal use. This clique wickedly transformed Guyana into a narco-state, a money-laundering state, and a virtual criminal state where the rule of law was dictated by the lawless in power.

They showed no compassion to others that were not of their iniquitous circle. The beast and his clique, their nightly dreams, are now punctuated by dreams of OIL! OIL! OIL! Every dream heightens their greedy appetite, raises their ferocious snarls, thus increasing their highly wicked expectations of more illicit plunder and riches.

Now, all Guyanese ought to beware of this beast, whose modus operandi now or in the future, will be no different from the past – ALL MUST BE MINE! FOR MY FRIENDS, TOO!

Such heartless, uncaring, and selfish sub-human elements ought not to be allowed to ever rise again from the swamp, to which they were consigned, not so long ago.

This should be the task for all Guyanese who love their motherland; who want a better country and a better future for their children and grandchildren; who want to see their country return to one of decency and improved morality; and who want to have a fair share of the national pie.

Yours sincerely,

Concerned citizen