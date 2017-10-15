Slowe report not yet reviewed by Cabinet

CABINET is yet to review and discuss the findings and recommendations made by the Paul Slowe-led Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger.

Last week, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, told reporters at a press conference that matter has to be deliberated at the level of Cabinet before any action, if any, is taken.

The report has recommended that Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud be made to resign or proceedings should be initiated in accordance with Article 225 of the Constitution to have him removed from office for misbehaviour.

The CoI was conducted by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe and the report handed over to President David Granger weeks ago.

Should the President act on the recommendation, Seelall would be the first police chief here who would have left office in this manner. He is due to formally retire from the force sometime next year and is currently on accumulated vacation leave.

The report stated that Persaud had improperly inserted himself into the investigation into the alleged plot, although he was on leave. At the time, Assistant Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine was acting in the capacity of police commissioner. He is the second most senior rank in the force.

Slowe, a former assistant police commissioner had also recommended that several members of the Police Force’s hierarchy be sanctioned for failing to act according to established procedures and policies and the removal of several sleuths.

Meanwhile, when asked whether discussions have commenced on the appointment of a new commissioner and deputy commissioner, Ramjattan told reporters that the matter has to be dealt with at several levels.

The minister said the matter is not yet before Cabinet.

“I think it will soon come up and depending on what advice the Cabinet gives the President… as you know it is a presidential appointment; the new commissioner and deputy commissioner,” he stated.

“I would want to believe that the President under the constitution has to speak to two other institutions, the Leader of the Opposition and Police Service Commission for deputy commissioners and the commissioner,” noted Ramjattan.

The substantive police commissioner will attain the age of retirement in April next year, but according to Minister Ramjattan, he has additional days leave which he was advised to take.

“He will be on the job for a couple more months quite frankly… subject to what Cabinet’s decision and the President’s decision that is.”

When asked whether consideration is being given to an external choice for police commissioner, Ramjattan said that thought never crossed his mind.

“I don’t have that in my mind at all. Absolutely not! I think that is not going to be in my mind for the forthcoming years to begin with. I think we have competent people amongst whom we can make the selection of both commissioner and deputy commissioner,” Ramjattan assured.

Commissioner Persaud on March 10, 2015, took the oath of office, thereby becoming the country’s 31st commissioner of police. He succeeded Leroy Brumell who had served as the top cop. Born on the Essequibo Coast, Persaud spent most of his year in the Police Force at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He headed the Police Anti-Narcotics Unit (Drug Squad) for 10 years and served as the country’s crime chief for another seven years.