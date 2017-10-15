QC sets the tone ahead of Diwali

–with annual Rangoli competition

QUEEN’S College (QC) held its third annual rangoli competition on Saturday in observance of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights.

The competition was organised by the school’s Hindu Society and featured students of the college either representing their houses or their friends’ groups, as they vied to see who could make the best rangoli, an art design made of rice, flour or sand.

Fourteen teams participated in the event this year, and in the end, it was the ‘Lit Lotuses’ who were adjudged as having the best rangoli, while ‘Raleigh/‘B’ House’ and ‘Pilgrim/ ‘E’ House’ came in second and third respectively.

College Principal, Ms Jackie Benn-Ralph, who also functioned as Chief Judge, noted that the students were judged on their use of symmetry, colour, space, relevance to the holiday and punctuality.

Pandit Khemraj Persaud, another judge, said that though he has seen and judged many local and foreign competitions, these designs were “excellent.”

He, however, urged that the students remain cognisant of the significance of Diwali, as while it is a Hindu holiday, it signifies the triumph of good over evil, which is something universal.

In observance of this festival, Queen’s College has also participated in the National Rangoli Competition, organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. Here, the school copped second place, losing by 0.2 points to St. Joseph High.