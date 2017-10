–no one arrested

RANKS from the Guyana Police Force Narcotics Branch on Friday conducted a drug eradication exercise at Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

During the exercise which was conducted between 03:00hrs and 16:00hrs, saw the ranks destroying 5000 marijuana plants which were found on four acres of land.

The plants ranging in height from four to six feet in height, weighted approximately 2,500 pounds, according to a police statement.

No one was arrested during the exercise.