Cummings Street vagrants shift across the road

— after M&CC dismantles their shed

VAGRANTS and homeless people, many of whom lived on the corner of Cummings and Regent Streets, Georgetown, had some of their comfort removed when the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) decided to take down a shed under which they slept at nights.

The shed was part of a building that housed a business at the said corner, the owner of which had complained about the presence of these individuals.

When officers from the M&CC visited the location on Friday, taxi drivers outside of the business reported how more than 15 persons lived here, including an entire family.

“There is the mother, father, children, grandchildren, and even their dog,” one driver said.

After being removed, the vagrants wasted no time in taking up dwelling across the road where there is an empty lot.

M&CC Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis observed that the problem also exists around the various municipal markets.

She is calling for an inter-agency approach to help curb the problem. “We need the Ministry of Public Health, Social Protection, M&CC, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), churches, mosques and temples. We must adopt an approach that is holistic.”

Lewis said many of these individuals have homes and shelters to which they can go and with the right help and treatment, they can return to being normal citizens.

“We need to involve the relatives. There are some family members who have totally neglected their responsibilities,” she observed.

Constabulary Superintendent Laurel Gittens offered that even though these individuals have chosen their path of life, they are human beings.

“Certain areas like the avenues are public spaces and we can’t really stop them from going there, because if they choose to dwell in the streets and they see benches and open spaces where they can relax, we can’t stop them.”

She, too, is suggesting that the Ministry of Public Health come forward to offer some assistance. “The municipality would have to work in collaboration with the Public Health Ministry so we can find a solution.”

Gittens recalled that in the past when efforts were made to remove them from the streets, it often resulted in some of them committing suicide or finding their way back to the streets.

“So having grown accustomed to the open environment, having them enclosed has posed a problem to their health. Some of them died of natural causes after being enclosed; for some reason, they take sick and die.”