Cane Grove man killed by ‘village bully’

A 32-year-old Cane Grove, Mahaica man succumbed to chop wounds he sustained at midday on Sunday during a confrontation with a man described as “the village bully”.

Dead is Harrinarine Ramnawaj called “Khrishna” and “Pusha”. The man’s father, Chandrapaul Ramnawaj, 59, was also injured during the confrontation.

According to Ramnawaj’s brother, Ronald Baldeo, his sibling and nephew went to their farm at an area called “Long Dam” around 11:45hrs on Sunday when they observed a man stealing their plantains.

He said that this occurred even after the duo made a report to the Cane Grove Police Station of their suspicions earlier on Sunday.

Baldeo related that his brother and nephew confronted the man, who is well known in the village as a troublemaker, and he told them that they cannot do him anything.

He said the assailant then attacked the father and son and in the process, they both sustained chop wounds about their hands. He said his nephew was left lying on the ground as public-spirited citizens[MY1] rushed to the scene.

Baldeo noted that as the two injured men were being taken out of the area to seek medical attention, Harrinarine passed away. “He vein on he hand get cut so he bleed to death,” the worried man stated.

He said his brother, Chandrapaul, lost two fingers in the confrontation. The assailant has been arrested and reports are that he had wounded several persons before who confronted him as he stole their items.

“He chop up this ex-police man couple month back fa he own cow,” Baldeo said.

When this newspaper visited the family of the deceased on Sunday afternoon, the injured Chandrapaul could not contain himself as he called his son’s name.

The man sat in a hammock with his hand in a bandage as relatives comforted the family on their loss.

Police are investigating the incident.