 BREAKING NEWS- Five  die in Corentyne smash-up

Reports from the Ancient County are that five persons lost their lives in a horrific smash-up on the Number 59 Village public road this afternoon.

According to reports, a family was reportedly heading to the Number 63 beach in car , bearing registration PPP 3394 , a Honda civic when the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a truck which was heading in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred around 14:00hrs today and persons at the scene reported that the family may be from Georgetown. Reports are that the bodies of a child , a male and a female were retrieved form the car while two persons were still trapped in the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was also injured following the accident.The Guyana Chronicle will provide additional information as it becomes available.