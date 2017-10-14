No derelict vehicles on City reserves

COURTNEY Benn Contracting Services, along with several mechanical engineers in the City, have been advised by the City Council to remove derelict vehicles and other materials off of their reserves, failing which necessary action will be taken.

Public Relations Officer at Mayor and City Council (M&CC), Debra Lewis, along with Constabulary Superintendent, Laurel Gittens and other officers, paid a visit to the Water Street location of the business on Friday.

Gittens told reporters that Benn has asked for an extension of his deadline to move the objects to a land at Mocha on the East Bank Demerara. He reported how he is still waiting on transportation to have it removed.

The derelict vehicles, according to Gittens, have been parked along Bentick Street for well over 10 years.

Lewis said should Benn fail to remove the derelict vehicles within another two weeks’ time, the M&CC will have to take necessary action.

For many years now, the M&CC has talked about removing derelict vehicles from off of their parapets and have made some amount of effort in this regard.

However, there is still a large number of business owners who have not yet complied. Town Clerk Royston King had told Guyana Chronicle previously that the objects to be removed prevent easy maneuvering, particularly in vulnerable spaces.

He had pointed out that the objects are an eye sore and are unsafe and illegal.

“No citizen has the right to block or hinder access to public spaces,” King said, pointing out that public spaces are collectively owned by all citizens.