Middle-aged man dies from burns

A MIDDLE AGED man who received severe burns about the body when his Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice house was destroyed by fire Wednesday night died on Thursday.

Jaikarran Sahadeo, 52, of Lot 101, Section D, Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, succumbed while receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to reports, Jaikarran had occupied the house with his younger sister Indira Sahadeo, 50, but was home alone at the time of the fire.

His sister, who spent the night with relatives a few houses away, said she had no idea of what could have caused the blaze.

“The house did not have electricity and because he was sometimes not mentally well, we never allow he to cook. He would eat meals prepared by relatives either by visiting them or having them taken to him,” Indira said.

The sister said she had shared the house with her brother since they were much younger.

She said they had both been unemployed and both had medical issues and had been dependent on relatives for their survival for some time now.

“We stayed together as brother and sister through the years and supported each other as brother and sister and as loving siblings and now he is gone,” Indira lamented.

Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.