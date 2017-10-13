Williams; Phillips shine at Zones

SOUTH American Youth Games silver medallist Kenisha Phillips and well-known distance athlete Rickie Williams are sure to be some of the names to appear when the North Georgetown District 11 puts together its final team for the National Schools Championships, should it go off next month.

The two Chase Academic Foundation students and many others proved they are worth their salt, after taking massive wins at the North Georgetown Inter-Zone Championships yesterday at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.

Overall it was Zone 2, comprising Bishops’ High, Christ Church, and St John’s, among others, that won the day’s Championships after amassing 361 points. Zone 3, led by St Stanislaus College, St Mary’s and St Rose’s High athletes, finished in second place with 329 points.

Zone 1, with Queen’s College, placed third, with 257 points. Zone 4 of the District includes all of the primary schools within the District and ended with just 158 points, after participating in just the Under-12 categories of the day’s events.

Yesterday’s activities marked a close to the two-week-long events as District 11 went about determining the athletes to represent it at Nationals.

Missing out on last week’s Inter-school level of the competition because she was off representing the country in Chile at the South American Youth Games, Phillips was rightly given a chance to join this year’s team, and she showed that she will definitely be someone to be reckoned with when the time comes.

Fresh off winning two silver medals in the Girls’ 100m and 200m at the Games, Phillips stepped out in the Girls’ Under-18 category yesterday, She blazed the trail with the win in the two events, also adding the 400m win, with an almost 100m lead on the grasstrack.

In the Boys’ 5000m, Williams, a former District 1 athlete, had his usual easy time dominating his Georgetown counterparts.

Williams will no doubt be looking to return to his winning stead in the 10km at Nationals, after he was dethroned last year by District 6’s Delroy Leitch.

Williams also finished second in the Boys’ Under-20 1500m.