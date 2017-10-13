Suspects in Parika supermarket robbery arrested

SWIFT action by the police in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara) has led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of a handgun which was used in the commission of a robbery on a Chinese-run supermarket at Parika Highway, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said the suspects, ages 27 and 17, hail from the Essequibo Coast and East Coast Demerara, respectively. They allegedly robbed the female proprietor Jin Li-Luo, 37, at gun-point earlier this week.

It was revealed that the men entered the supermarket, made a purchase and subsequently, one of them whipped out what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash and, after receiving it, made good their escape on foot.

A roving police patrol responded and confronted a suspect who was shot in the right foot. Based on further information received, the other suspect was arrested on Wednesday night at Parika.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police acting on information on Wednesday about 08:00hrs, went to a city hotel where they conducted a search on two males and found a .38 Special Revolver with six matching rounds, a handcuff and six cellphones, among other items.

The suspects are in police custody pending the probe.