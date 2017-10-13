Policeman robbed of pistol, valuables

POLICE have launched an investigation into an alleged break and enter and larceny committed on the dwelling house of Superintendent of Police, Linden Isles at 13th Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred between 08:00hrs on October 8 and 15:00hrs on October 9, 2017 during which a license 9mm pistol and 50 matching rounds of ammunition, along with cash and other valuables were stolen.

According to police, an initial probe revealed that the premises was secured on Sunday about 08:00hrs with the firearm and ammunition in a wardrobe in a bedroom of the policeman’s house.

No relative or family member was reportedly at home at the time of the robbery.

The theft was discovered by the officer when he returned to the premises on October 9 at about 15:00hrs.