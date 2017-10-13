Milex/Crown Mining Long Range trophy on today

… GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot up for grabs

FULLBORE action in the Guyana National Rifle Association (NRA) 150th Anniversary Shoot and the West Indies FullBore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Milex Long Range Cup is on today.

Set for the Timehri Rifle Ranges, the best teams in the Caribbean will be determined over the longer distances of 900- and 1000-yard ranges.

Rains on Thursday meant that the GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot had to have the final two ranges put off for today as well.

Three Guyanese are into the final round, those being Fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud, Lennox Brathwaite and vice-captain Dylan Fields.

Brathwaite with 103 points and 7 Vs picked up third place after a countback with the Falkland Islands’ Trevor James Bryan and Alexander Gill of Ireland who both scored the same.

At the end of the three ranges Jack Alexander of Ireland leads with 103 points and 12 Vs as he beat out Andrew Paul William Daw of England on a countback.

Captain Persaud with 100 and 4 Vs sits just on the boundary line at 16th and vice-captain Fields 18th with 99 and 6 Vs.

At the 300-yard ranges, on Thursday, Brathwaite posted 34 and 5 Vs with Alexander scoring 35 and 4 Vs with Persaud shooting 33 and 2 Vs and Fields marking a 33 and 1 V.

At the 500, it was again Jack with 35 and 5 Vs with Brathwaite again hot on his tail with 35 and 3 Vs. Persaud shot 34 with 1V with Fields marking 33 and 3 Vs.

At the 600, Alexander dropped two points off a possible 35 to post 33 with 3 Vs with Brathwaite hitting 34 and 1 V to close off the day.

Shortly after lunch, the heavens opened up and it was the end of the day’s proceedings.

Yesterday, the West Indies Fullbore Council met. Shooting resumes today with the Milex Cup. Following the conclusion of that Cup, the GuyanaNRA 150th Shoot will conclude.