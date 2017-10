A 59-YEAR-OLD Durban Street, Georgetown man was shot and killed during a suspected robbery at the East Coast Car Park on Thursday evening. The dead man has been identified as Godfrey Scipio, commonly called “Saga”.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, Scipio was at his usual “liming spot” when he was attacked. The man is known for wearing “big gold chains.”

When Guyana Chronicle visited his Durban Street home, relatives and friends declined to speak on the shooting.