–lawyer claims he ‘had no knowledge’

A 48-YEAR-OLD Stabroek Market vendor was on Thursday released on $15,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for drug possession.

Shawn Small of Newtown, Kitty denied that on October 11 at the Stabroek Market, he had eight grams of cannabis in his possession.

Small’s attorney, Clyde Forde told the court that his client has no knowledge of the suspected drugs.

The Magistrate released Small on $15,000 bail, and adjourned the matter until November