Guyana’s South American Youth Games athletes celebrated

THE Ministry of Social Cohesion and the National Sports Commission today celebrated the 15 athletes who recently returned after representing Guyana at the second South American Youth Games, held in Santiago, Chile.

Guyana was represented in track and field, boxing, badminton, table tennis and 3X3 basketball at the multi-sport event which was held from September 28 to October 10.

It was Linden’s own track and field star, Deshanna Skeete, who created history after bringing home Guyana’s first gold medal at the games for her stellar performance in the Girls’ 400 metres.

Skeete was greeted with loud applause as she entered the Boardroom of the Ministry of Social Cohesion on Main Street for a celebratory session hosted for the team.

Social Cohesion Minister, Dr George Norton, who also bears responsibility for Sport, was overcome with emotion as he praised Skeete for her performance.

He told the beaming athlete that it just may be her who brings home Guyana’s elusive Olympic Gold medal.

The minister congratulated all of the athletes and assured them that the ministry will not leave them in the dark but will support them in every way it can, particularly in their academic pursuits.

While some of the athletes were not able to make it to the celebratory session, those who did were presented with National Sports Commission medals which are usually awarded for the highest level of performance in sport.

Those who were not present will have receive their medals at a later date. The coaches from the respective sporting disciplines were also presented with medals.

The South America Youth Games gold medallist presented Minister Norton with a token on behalf of the team.

Apart from Skeete’s gold medal, Guyana also secured three silver medals at the games, and they were also secured by track and field athletes.

Kenisha Phillips won two silver medals in the Girls’ 100m and 200m and Jermaine King won a silver medal in the Boys’ 100m.