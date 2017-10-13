GBA’s National Intermediate Championships set for month-end

THE Guyana Boxing Association will stage its annual National Intermediate Championships from October 27 to 29 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

According to information received to date, 10 boxing gyms from around the country have already registered for the championships and every night about 12 fights will be staged.

The boxing gyms thus far registered are: Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Republican, Young Achievers, Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) and Harpy Eagles of Georgetown, Vergenoegen of West Coast Demerara, Rose Hall Jammers of Berbice as well as Carryl’s and Pocket Rocket of Linden.

The GDF are the defending champions but are expected to be hard-pressed by the Republicans this time around.

Among the boxers expected on show later this month are standouts from the GBA’s National Novices championships held earlier this year. These boxers include the tournament champions such as GDF’s Akimo Watts (junior flyweight), Kevin Moore (bantamweight), Okimey Baker (middleweight) and Jirl Peters (light heavyweight).

The categories to be contested are Youth, Elite and Female.

The medical and weigh-in will be conducted on October 26.