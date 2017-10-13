Franchise League 3-day tournament

Baldeo, Ivan hit contrasting centuries

BALCHAND Baldeo and Rajiv Ivan both struck contrasting hundreds as Upper Corentyne closed the second day of their seventh and final round of the Franchise League three-day tournament against Georgetown in a commanding position yesterday at the Port Mourant ground.Baldeo struck 107 off 133 balls, inclusive of 12 fours and two sixes while Ivan hit 102 in 117 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, as the hosts were bowled out for 440 in 91.3 overs.David Latchaya contributed 69 on day two.

Bowling for the city side, Shemroy Barrington claimed 6-38 while leg-spinner Steven Sankar took 4-158.Meanwhile, at Everest, East Coast closed the opening day against East Bank on 184-3. Ameer Khan and Kamesh Yadram are unbeaten on 69 and 57 respectively.

West Indies youth player Bhaskar Yadram had earlier contributed 38.At Tuschen, Essequibo closed on 124-4.The other seventh round game between hosts West Berbice and Lower Corentyne was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Bush Lot.