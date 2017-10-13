Experience key to Sukhram’s dominance in golf

REGARDED as one of the best female golfers both locally and in the Caribbean, Christine Sukhram has her sights on winning the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) premier golf tournament – the Guyana Open, which is billed for November 4-5.

The soft-spoken golfer is no pushover on the course, having won numerous prestigious tournaments in Guyana and the Caribbean. However, she is eagerly looking forward to the Guyana Open, with the aim to reclaim the title which she last won three years ago.

“I have the experience around the greens, and my long game is pretty good most of the time I’m straight down the fairways,” she told this publication during an exclusive interview on Thursday.

She added, “I came back about two weeks ago from the USA so I’m not that prepared as yet, but will try to get some practice in order to fit in my work schedule, but I don’t feel that will affect my game in anyway.”

Sukhram was the first introduced to the sport at age six by her now deceased father Basil Sukhram, himself an avid player, coach and her mentor.

Sukhram’s growing love for the sport, coupled with the convenience of the course’s location, proved very valuable for her, as she was able to practise regularly and improve on her skills.

At age 28, Sukhram is at the top of her game, but she is fully aware of the challenges she is expected to face, especially from defending champion, Joann Deo, who will definitely be looking to retain the title. Deo defeated Shaunella Webster after recording a total Net 138 and a Gross of 180.

“I am fully aware of the challenges, but it all depends on the format of the tournament …if they play on Gross my chances are high of winning, but if they continue playing Net I will have a tough challenge there competing with the high handicappers.

“I will have a game plan set up on how I want to play every hole. That way I can balance myself and stay focused,” she concluded.

Golfing fans can expect a lot from her during the tournament, as she tries to reclaim her position as the ‘Queen of the Greens’.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with this publication, defending male champion Avinash Persaud feels that a positive mental approach will be the key to doing well during the tournament.

In a thriller last year, Persaud finished with a total Gross of 149 and a Net aggregate of 145, but emphasised that this year’s tournament will be very challenging, taking into consideration the number of good players around.

As usual, golfers from Guyana, North America and the Caribbean will compete against one another, in what will be a highly competitive two-day tournament.

The LGC is using the tournament to once again aid in the sports tourism drive, as the event will draw a wide cross-section of golfers and supporters from various countries.

The LGC is anticipating a large turnout of competitors on the nine-hole course, with heated rivalry in the Championship Flight (0-9 handicap), B Flight (10-18), C Flight (19-28) and Ladies Flight.