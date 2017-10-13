COURTS Pee Wee Round Three on today

ACTION in the COURTS Pee Wee Football competition continues today with the third round at the Banks DIH Thirst Park playfield.

In the first of the games, Victoria and Mocha primary schools will clash from 10:00hrs while St Ambrose take on Smith Memorial on the opposing pitch.

Den Amstel and Colaaco will take pitch one in the second set of games with Redeemer and Grove expected to use pitch two.

Supply and Enterprise are down for action in the third set of games for the day at 11:30hrs with Timehri and Mae’s expected to do battle on pitch two.

F.E. Pollard are down to play Soesdyke Primary at 12:15hrs with J.E Burnham facing Plaisance on the opposing pitch at the same time. Goed Fortuin and Parfaite Harmonie will clash following that, with South Ruimveldt and School of the Nations competing as well.

St Agnes will take on North Georgetown, Winfer Gardens play St Angela’s, West Ruimveldt play St Margaret’s and Marian Academy oppose Sophia.

Stella Maris and St Stephen’s are the next two teams in contention with Tucville and St. Pius expected to clash as well.

J.E. Burnham and Goed Fortuin play the last game of the afternoon with Plaisance Orphanage and Parfaite Harmonie playing on the opposing pitch.