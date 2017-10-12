GPL deploys network technicians

–to hurricane-affected Anguilla

THE Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has deployed four technicians to Caribbean territories affected by Hurricane Irma, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said Wednesday.

GPL has partnered with the Caribbean Electric Utility Service Corporation (CARILEC) to provide assistance to the affected territories.

GPL’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Shevion Sears, told the DPI that the power company has deployed a team of network technicians to Anguilla to assist with the rehabilitation of the island’s electricity network that was destroyed by the hurricane.

The Category Five storm left police stations, hospitals, school facilities, emergency shelters, a home for the infirm and the aged as well as the fire station damaged in Anguilla.

Leader of the group, Senior Network Technician Errol Pitt, said the four-member team will be reconstructing transmission and distribution lines.

Pitt, who has been employed with GPL for approximately 16 years, noted that the exercise is a joint effort with a number of Caribbean countries.

“We all will be collaborating to get our mandated work completed, which is to do network rebuilding exercise,” he said, adding:

“We will do our best to make GPL proud and more so Guyana.”

The other technicians shared their excitement at being able to represent Guyana for a worthy cause. Senior Network Technician at GPL’s Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice location, Laureston Carmichael said, “I’m happy, because I will do my best in rebuilding the electrical network in Anguilla.”

Senior Network Technician at the Transmission and Distribution Department at Garden of Eden, Jermaine Simmons told the DPI he is pleased to demonstrate to the wider world that Guyana is capable of coming to the aid of others in their time of need.

Joshah Tilland is also a Senior Network Technician employed at the New Amsterdam branch and he’s confident that the restoration job will be completed successfully.

The team left early on Wednesday, and is expected to return by November 22. (DPI)