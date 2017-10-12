Congratulations GFF

Dear Editor,

CONGRATULATIONS to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on the good work of starting construction of the football facility at Providence.

The future of football looks bright. However, of great concern to me is an article I read in the Stabroek News of October 06, labeled “Qualified opinion issued on GFF 2016 accounts.” Besides the serious allegations of financial mismanagement by the qualified opinion of the auditors and the fact that no financial statements were presented to the Guyana Football Federation’s Congress (its highest decision-making body) for 2016, there was a gross violation of the GFF constitution and possibly of the Company’s Act of Guyana.

The GFF board must explain to its members and the public why after five months there have been no account given for the non-completion of the financial statements, and also much more worrying, why the organisation has changed five different general secretaries (equivalent to the position of CEOs), and five different finance directors in less than two years.

Those occurrences certainly do not shout financial and administrative best practices.

The members of the GFF deserve adequate answers to these questions.

Sincerely,

Chamine Lovell