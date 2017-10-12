CJIA to close nightly from Friday

–to facilitate expansion works

AS expansion works continue at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the facility will be closed to operations for three weeks, between 18:00 and 06:00hrs as of Friday.

This is according to a bulletin issued by the Air Traffic Services of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to airlines on Tuesday.

The notice says that the closure is necessary to facilitate the works in progress at the airport.

In light of the scheduled closure of the airport, regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has confirmed that it will operate flights into the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle.

Though it didn’t say, speculation is that the airline will most likely be using its smaller ATR-72 aircraft during the period.

CAL utlises the smaller aircraft for its regional operations between the Caribbean islands. Regional airline LIAT currently operates the same type of aircraft into Ogle.

Reports from Trinidad suggest that CAL will operate flights BW463/BW464 between Ogle and Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago.

The flights are not for sale, and are intended only for passenger re-accommodation.

Works at the CJIA are moving apace, and the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), is racing to meet its December deadline.

Recently, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, visited the airport to obtain a first-hand view of how the works are coming along.