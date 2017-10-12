Anand Sanasie and his cohorts continue to wreak havoc on Guyana’s cricket

(Letter to the Sports Editor)

THAT Anand Sanasie, Anand Kalladeen, Drubahadur and their other cohorts took over the court-ordered elections of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is another example of the extent to which that group will go to take away cricket from the bona fide stakeholders of Berbice cricket.

Sanasie and his cohorts had no locus standi but through strong-arm tactics and bullyism they threw out several of the constitutional members of the BCB, hijacked the elections and manufactured the results.

This was done despite an order by Justice Navindra Singh outlining the orders for the meeting and the Clubs/Areas to participate. Sanasie disobeyed all those orders and very vocally and in an intimidating manner imposed his own orders on the elections.

Long-standing constitutional Clubs and Associations were deliberately disenfranchised and all the observers including the media and presidential candidate Hilbert Foster were locked out.

This modus operandi of Sanasie was previously used in several Areas/Boards particularly the Demerara Cricket Board in his quest to take over and dominate the administration of cricket as if our national game were his personal property.

In doing so Sanasie and his group are creating mayhem in Guyana Cricket. They did this over on the West Coast of Demerara to the extent that nine (9) founding clubs of the West Demerara Cricket Association were thrown out of West Demerara cricket. Those clubs do not support Sanasie. Whichever club or association that does not unconditionally give their support and bow to Sanasie, they are removed from office.

In a self-serving manner, Sanasie took over and ran the elections and installed his cohorts in the Cricket Committees in Essequibo, on the East Bank of Demerara, in West Demerara, on the Demerara Cricket Board and the Guyana Cricket Board.

Even in Upper Demerara (Linden), he established parallel cricket body and refused to recognise the legitimate Upper Demerara Cricket Association. However, his devious tactics were thwarted in Georgetown and on the East Coast of Demerara.

After having installed his own committee on the BCB, Sanasie now boasts that he supports that body when for seven (7) long years he directed the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) not to recognise nor support the legally-appointed BCB Executive.

For those seven (7) years, the BCB did not receive a single cent from the GCB and Sanasie continued to threaten the Berbice players that they would be sanctioned and not be able to represent the West Indies nor Guyana at any level if they supported that BCB.

Sanasie even ordered that no player must participate in the 2017 President David Granger Cricket Tournament for teams in Berbice and organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club.

Having attended the meeting and seen first-hand the shenanigans of the Sanasie group, I am pleased to note that the Berbice Cricket Stakeholders are moving to the Courts to have those sham elections annulled and to have Sanasie, Sommaru and their cronies answer to the law, for disrespecting and disobeying the very explicit orders given by the Judge for the holding of elections of the BCB on 8th October, 2017

W. G Boston

Cricket Stakeholder