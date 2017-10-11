Vendors to be removed from under Demico House

TOWN Clerk Royston King has given vendors who do business under Demico House an ultimatum to remove from the vicinity by midnight on Tuesday, October10, 2017.

A City Council press release stated that vendors who operate in that area were served with notices by the Town Clerk indicating the decision to have them removed. The Council had expressed concern about the regular occurrence of various illegal activities in that vicinity.

At a statutory meeting held on August 5, 2017, Councillors Bisram Kuppen and Carlyle Goring said persons who are involved in such activities should be removed and replaced with law-abiding citizens who are willing to adhere to the laws of the country.

The Council had received information also from ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman which indicated that robberies and other forms of criminal activities were on the rise in that area.

Recently, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) deployed workers to clean the drains in the area and it was appalling that employees reportedly had to remove among the debris, human excreta. The Council constantly expends monies to clean the drains but very quickly they become clogged with litter.

Meanwhile, the Management of Demico House has written to Mayor Patricia Chase-Greene expressing concern for the safety and health of their staff and patrons. The area currently poses both a health and security risk for citizens, the release concluded.