Top Jamaican karters to debut at GT Motorsports on October 21

THREE leading Jamaican go-karters have been confirmed to compete for the first time at the GT Motorsports later this month.

Senna Summerbell, the son of Caribbean motor-racing ace, David Summerbell Jr., and compatriots Joshua Sigany and Ryan Lue, will face the starting line on October 21 when GT Motorsports stages the Georgetown Grand Prix ‘Caribbean Showdown’ at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, Albert Street and Thomas Lands.

Summerbell will do battle in the X30 Junior category, while his compatriots, Sigany and Lue will look to outdo the competition in the X30 Senior and 60cc Sun Burst Kids Cup respectively.

All three drivers are leaders in their respective divisions back home, and no doubt they would want to make a statement on their maiden appearance at the country’s lone go-kart facility.

Apart from the large band of Guyanese drivers, the Jamaicans will also have to contend with competitors from Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, as the organisers are currently in discussion with drivers from those islands.

However, Guyana’s young brigade will look to defend home turf and give the anticipated large crowd a night to remember. Carrying the Golden Arrowhead on their chest will be the talented bunch of Elan Rahaman, John Phang, Rayden Persaud, Mikhail Persaud, the Tenpow brothers- Jeremy and Justin, Paige Mendonca and Nathan Rahaman.

The showdown in the Sun Burst Kids Cup is another manifestation of the organisers’ intense focus on developing the youth pool of drivers in Guyana, and soon the country will be embarking on tours to other Caribbean territories, geared at creating avenues for development of those youngsters.

As has been the case with previous Georgetown Grand Prix meets, the event promises a clash between the big boys and the emerging talents. Action will speed off at 18:00hrs and admission to the venue is $1,000 for adults, $500 for children and $4,000 for the VIP experience.

The event will set the stage for the ultimate motorsport event of the year- the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship on November 12 at the South Dakota Circuit.